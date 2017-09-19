Electoral reform, DP chairman: An absolute emergency, we will start consultations

Speaking after the meeting of the Democratic Party’s Parliamentary Group, the Democratic Party chairman, Lulzim Basha, said that the electoral reform is an absolute emergency and that the opposition will start consultations with stakeholders.

Mr. Basha declared that the Prime Minister does not want the electoral reform as, according to him, Rama came into power only through the buying of votes with money coming from crime.

“The electoral reform is an absolute emergency. Starting this week, we will initiate political consultations with citizens, intellectuals and stakeholders.

“We will also start consultations with the opposition’s allies and we will explore the possibility of joint stances with any political party that is in opposition.

“Electronic voting is an absolute priority, through which we can make possible the migrants’ vote, which has been our objective for many years” – declared the DP chairman

He went on to add that the Democratic Party is open to anyone who wants to make a contribution.

The DP chairman reiterated that the electoral reform will end the manipulation of votes and the vote buying phenomenon.

The DP chairman also responded to the Prime Minister’s statements that the reform should be made according to the May 18 agreement.

Mr. Basha reconfirmed his position that there is no agreement and said that the Prime Minister is lying when he says that he wants the electoral reform.

“He claims there is an agreement, but there is no agreement as Edi Rama violated the conditions.

“A free vote was the core of the agreement, and he did not honor this condition. He bought the citizens’ vote on June 25. This ended our agreement.

“My stance and that of the Democratic Party relating the agreement has been made clear.

“The electoral reform is a necessity for the country, in order to stop the destruction of elections through vote buying and the inclusion of criminals in the process.

“The reform will be realized, whether Edi Rama wants it or not” – declared Basha.

The Head of the Opposition also commented on the situation in Shkozë, where the Inspectorate for the Protection of Territories will destroy 153 houses to realize the project for the extension of Tirana’s river.

The DP chairman emphasized their position that the government punishes poor citizens, in order to protect the gangs.

