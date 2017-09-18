Electoral reform, DP asks for the establishment of an Ad Hoc commission

The Democratic Party today submitted a request to parliament for the establishment of an ad hoc commission on electoral reform.

Democratic Party chairman, Lulzim Basha declared that he is open to discuss any model, but he added that the reform must contain three necessary elements.

“The Democratic Party has started its efforts to reformat the political system in the country. Albania cannot change without first changing its politics, which is the source of all bad things.

“Albania deserves to have real democracy – to have a government that serves its citizens, fights against drugs and crime, and offers free and fair elections.

“The first step to reformatting the political system is the realization of electoral reform, which will end the manipulation of elections in Albania.

“The Democratic Party is open to discussing any model, but three conditions must be fulfilled.

“Firstly, the implementation of electronic voting and vote counting.

“Secondly, the number of chairmen and parties must be reduced.

“Third, more power is to be given to citizens so that they decide the way they will be represented in parliament and in decision making bodies” – declared the DP chairman.

Mr. Basha added that the reform is the main priority of the Democratic Party and that the opposition will not allow the realization of the reform without consultation with citizens.

When asked by journalists about the political agreement with Prime Minister, the DP chairman had this to say:

“The agreement was violated by Edi Rama in the June 25 elections. Free and fair elections were the core of the agreement, but this was not delivered on June 25.

“Edi Rama positioned himself by the side of those who buy and manipulate the citizens’ vote. It is for this reason that we are in front of Edi Rama” – explained Mr. Basha.

The Democratic Party has not yet made a decision about the electoral system, but its experts have been working for several months and are reviewing the most successful models.

Sources within the Democratic Party see a majority system with 100 electoral areas as the best system for our country.

Through this system, 20 members of parliament will be elected based on the current proportional system but with a national candidate list.

Under this set-up, the number of Members of Parliament would drop from the current total of 140 down to 120.

The Prime Minister took to Facebook to comment on the electoral reform, with a status update reading:

“Electoral reform is part of the package of the agreement n May 18 and its starts with guaranteeing the votes of Albanians who live abroad. The ideas of a party are not conditions for the other party”

/oranews.tv/

