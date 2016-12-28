Electoral reform, DP and SP accuse each other for the delay

Parliamentary elections are scheduled for 6 months from now, and the Electoral Reform should have been concluded, yet the Democratic and Socialist Parties have re-opened the debate over the Electoral Reform, blaming each other for the delay.

The Democratic co-Chairman of the Ad hoc Commission on electoral reform, Mr. Bylykbashi reiterated the Opposition’s proposal for the use of technology in upcoming Parliamentary elections, saying that electronic voting and counting will end election manipulations.

“The Electoral Reform is the foundation stone for the success of any other reform. So far, the Majority has only made statements; they have not discussed the Reform with us or made any proposals. The success of this Reform will remove criminals from Parliament. The Socialist Party has not made any effort to cooperate. The electoral process is at risk by the criminals who have an agreement with the Prime Minister.

The electronic system avoids several problems such as vote buying. Electronic voting declares the results in record time”-declared Bylykbashi, adding that Parties’ also need a correct calculation for Party funding.

The Democrat MP warned that if election standards are violated, the Opposition will not accept the result.

But, the Socialist co-Chairman, Mr. Balla rejects the possibility of electronic voting and counting for the upcoming elections, saying “We are willing to cooperate. We have the necessary votes for the Reform, but we want to do it with consensus. The OSCE recommendations are the basis of the electoral reform, yet Bylykbashi did not speak about the OSCE recommendations”-said Balla.

