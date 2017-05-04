Elections without the opposition? SMI: No stability & stable institutions are guaranteed

The newly elected chairman of the Socialist Movement for Integration, Petrit Vasili, gave his first press conference today, issuing a strong political message, declaring that the unilateral elections without the opposition do not guarantee stability.

From the Socialist Movement for Integration headquarters, Mr. Vasili said that the country is in a political crisis for which a solution needs to be found, declaring:

“We are in a situation of political crisis; we have no reason to hide this. The crisis requires maturity and vision. Maturity is needed to think through the decisions we will make and vision is needed to see the effects of these actions. Only elections accepted by all can establish solid institutions. Contested and unilateral elections could not realize reforms or bring progress towards integration”.

The SMI chairman considered the internationals’ proposal to be realistic and an offer that can bring a solution for the good of the country. For this reason, his stance is the same with that of Ilir Meta. He reiterated that the Socialist Movement for Integration is willing to sacrifice its mandates if it helps solve the crisis.

Mr. Vasili stated:

“I have re-confirmed the solution Mr. Meta has proposed before. We are ready to make available all the posts we have in government in place of a solution to this crisis. The stability of the country, and its future, which are related to free and fair elections, require and will require sacrifices. The SMI has been willing to be available in function of a solution”

Mr. Vasili also added that the standards and the electoral process are more important than the election result.

