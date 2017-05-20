Elections on Eid al-Fitr day, Tirana’s Mufti says this is not a problem

Tirana’s Mufti Ylli Gurra has called on the country’s Muslim believers and citizens to vote on June 25, despite the fact that this day coincides with the Eid al-fitr holiday.

The election campaign also coincides with the month of Ramadan and the 30-days of fasting for Muslim believers. For this reason, Tirana’s Mufti additionally called on all politicians to be careful and prudent in the messages they convey to citizens.

The reaction of the Mufti of Tirana comes after observations of negative attitudes by Muslim believers and imams, who have asked for elections not to be held on Eid al-fitr day.

The Mufti clarified his position and requested all those who fast and celebrate Eid al-fitr to focus on the importance of the constitutional right to elect the party that will lead the country for the next 4 years.

