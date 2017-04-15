Easter messages, Archbishop Massafra: We can’t be indifferent to wars, divisions & crimes
15/04/2017 - 17:52
Preparations for Orthodox Easter Day have also been made in different cities of the country.

The head of the Albanian Bishops’ Conference, Angelo Massafra addressed Orthodox believers from Shkodra and made a special plea to all countries experiencing wars, persecution, and environmental destruction, warning that we cannot be indifferent to such sufferings.

Commenting on the measures taken in fear of terrorist attacks, he declared that those who have the responsibility to take measures must do so as Mass will be held.
In Berat, Orthodox believers celebrated Good Friday, the day the Christ was crucified, by lighting candles and praying for more kindness.

In Vlore, orthodox believers made the traditional parade through the city streets.
In Korçë, hundreds of orthodox believers gathered at the cathedral to attend the mass that was accompanied by prayers for peace and kindness.

All Orthodox believers have begun preparing for Easter Day celebrations. Today they blessed their food in churches, in order to consume it tomorrow morning, Easter Sunday.

