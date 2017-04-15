Easter day, Archbishop Janullatos: Live every day with joy

Leaders of both the Orthodox and Catholic church have conveyed their messages of peace and tranquility for this Easter holiday. Archbishop Gjergji Frendo also gave a political message and invited the parties to find a solution through dialogue.

Meanwhile, Archbishop Janullatos conveyed the annual message on the occasion of Orthodox Easter.”Happy Easter brothers and sisters. The resurrection of Jesus Christ is a sign of triumph over injustice, violence, sin and death and fills our hearts again with joy.

In this celebration, we do not simply reflect on unique, historical events, but we are invited to go towards the renewal of our spiritual life. Let’s celebrate the Easter by renewing our personal relations with Christ.

Let us live each day with joy, which does not ignore the harsh reality of life, but transcends and transforms with Christ’s grace and power. Let our joy be renewed. Christ has risen! Happy Easter!” said the Archbishop.

A few days ago, the US Embassy issued a message to citizens to be careful during the Easter period because of any possible terrorist attack outside churches. As a result of this warning, additional security measures have been taken to protect churches.

