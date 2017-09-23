DP’s restructuring, DP chairman held a meeting with chairmen of DP branches

After the decision by the Democratic Party’s chairmanship to make a detailed analysis of the June 25 elections, and a tour of consultations, the Democratic Party chairman held a meeting today with the chairmen of the Democratic Party branches.

Mr. Basha informed the chairmen of the DP branches that the process will pave way to the restructuring of the party.

The meeting with the chairmen of DP branches lasted about 90 minutes, widely discussing the analysis of June 25 and the restructuring of the political party.

The analysis of the June 25 elections will be different from those the Democratic Party has made following losses in the elections of 2013 and 2015.

Some sources told an Ora News journalist that the analysis will start with a tour of hearings with members and with consultative meetings, which will be held in each of the Democratic Party’s branches.

For this reason, the Democratic Party Chairman is expected to issue detailed guidance on how the whole process of analysis and restructuring of the party will be made.

After the analysis and the tour of consultations all around the country, the DP chairman is expected to gather the two main forums of the party, the National Council and the National Assembly of the Democratic Party.

Also, the Chairmen of the Democratic Party branches have been informed that a working group will be established for the changes to the statute, in order to make it possible for all members of the Democratic Party to have their voices heard.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter