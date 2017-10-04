DP’s recovery, Bode: Re-election of the chairman is a non-negotiable condition

Some Democratic Party MPs recently publicized their platform for the recovery of the party.

Having signed off on the plan, the Former General Secretary for the Democratic Party, Ridvan Bode, shared his opinion that the recovery should start by overturning the decision made on July 22.

This was the date when Lulzim Basha was re-elected as the Chairman of the Democratic Party, beating out Eduard Selami to take on his second mandate as party leader.

The platform, which has been signed by Democratic Party members against Lulzim Basha, is expected to be officially submitted to the Democratic Party.

The basis of the platform is the holding of new elections for the role of DP chairman as, according to them, a fair vote will serve to strengthen and unify the Democratic Party.

“The aim of this movement is not just to find general consensus among us. There is a wider purpose to unite the democratic party through a process of a deep analysis.

This should not be a dictatorial process, but a fair one, as the Democrats think it should be.

“All the leading bodies will be re-established through this analysis” – declared Bode, adding that the election result of July 22 should be annulled.

Mr. Bode considers the re-election of the Democratic Party Chairman to be a non-negotiable condition for the recovery of the party.

“I think that this process will be in the DP chairman’s interest as well, in order for him to gain some credibility, which he lost in the July 22 elections because of the farce”-added Mr. Bode.

In case the platform for the recovery of the party is not accepted by the DP chairman, the members of the movement will head to the members to ask for free and fair elections within the Democratic Party.

/oranews.tv/

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter