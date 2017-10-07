DP’s analysis, The role of DP political figures in the campaign will be analyzed

The Democratic Party branches will make an analysis of the votes received by the Democratic Party in the June 25 elections of this year and in the previous elections.

The Democratic Party chairman, Lulzim Basha has signed off on the guidance.

For eight weeks, the DP branches will hold discussions on four well-defined points.

The analysis of the role of political figures in the campaign and the comparison of the votes compared to the previous elections will be discussed, among other things.

A Working Group will formulate a summary report with the main findings from the analysis on the functioning of the party, campaign performance and the election outcome.

Upon the completion of the report, the findings will be sent to the DP’s secretariat.

The first point of the DP chairman’s instructions states that the focus of the work will be on a detailed analysis of the votes in each polling station and verification of previous data.

Also, the impact of emigration and internal migration will be considered.

Another point of the analysis will be the level of inclusion by members and structures in the electoral campaign.

At this point, the role played by the figures with political potential in the Democratic Party and the role of locally elected people is required.

The commissioners’ engagement will also be verified, as well as co-ordination with the allies.

The third point will be the analysis of the opponents’ campaign.

This requires an estimate of the money spent by political opponents, how they used it, determining if any criminal structures were engaged, as well as the source of campaign money.

Also the DP structures will identify concrete persons involved in what the democratic headquarters considers to be the sale of votes.

Point four of the instruction provides also gathering opinions on the inclusion of members in the campaign.

The guideline also underlines the start of work on the electoral reform.

The MPs will seek the inclusion of Measures against the sale of votes and the transparency of party finance in the Electoral Code.

