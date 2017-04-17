DP should end boycott, Gabriel: Germany does not support parliament’s boycott

The German government, including Chancellor Angela Merkel, do not support the opposition’s parliamentary boycott or its threat to boycott parliamentary elections.

Germany’s foreign minister, Sigmar Gabriel, who is on an official visit to Tirana, urges the Albanian opposition to end the parliamentary boycott, not to block the judicial reforms and to take part in the June parliamentary election.

Gabriel said that Germany and the European Union cannot understand the opposition’s request for a provisional government only weeks before the June 18 elections.

During a joint press conference with Albanian Prime Minister, the German official said that the opposition MPs are blocking the judicial reform and Albania’s integration in the European Union, by boycotting parliament.

“We are concerned that the country is divided in two parts at a time when the judicial reform and vetting should be realized. Members of parliament, who are appointed to work in parliament, are boycotting their responsibilities.

This is not something we can understand or accept. This is not my personal opinion, but the stance of the federal government, together with the stance of the German chancellor who represents CDU-CSU in Germany.

We first appeal to the opposition to return to parliament and then to start with realization of the vetting process. If the opposition is concerned about elections, they should understand that free and fair elections can be held.

We are willing to help. We can bring more observers, and discuss more about funding electoral campaigns in legal ways. But, such things should be discussed in parliament, not at the tent. So, we urgently advise to end the parliamentary boycott and allow the country to hold free and fair elections.

As a politician, each of us should make decisions by putting national interests over personal interests. The main interest of your citizens is to continue with the path towards EU integration. Those who boycott parliament keep the country away from European Union and damages the interests of the country.

I think that the opposition’s return to parliament, the implementation of judicial reform, and free and fair elections are of the utmost importance” said the German foreign minister, adding that Germany is willing to assist Albania financially in order to realize the projects in the framework of the Berlin process.

