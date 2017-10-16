DP on VAT, BASHA: Small businesses to be excluded from VAT

The chairman of the Democratic Party, Lulzim Basha once again appealed to Prime Minister Rama to let go of provocations and to discuss with small business about the VAT.

In his speech given at the meeting of the parliamentary group of the DP, Basha said that the government is protecting the oligarchs while deepening poverty.

Basha gave a solution in the form of a proposition by the DP to increase the tax free threshold for small business to 12 million lek.

The chairman of the opposition continued with the accusations against Rama, stating that he is connected to crime.

Basha also said that the mayor of Durrës has pressured police.

After the meeting of the Democratic Party’s parliamentary group, the chairman of the DP, Lulzim Basha reiterated that including small businesses in VAT will increase prices for consumers.

He believes it will also lead to increased unemployment, while on the other hand it will empowers those who he considers to be oligarchs.

“Edi Rama defends and promotes the interests of these oligarchs, a group of people who have power over all the main sectors of the Albanian economy” – said the chairman of DP at the parliamentary meeting.

Basha also said that he welcomes a debate on this subject, and offered an alternate solution for the economic platform by the Democratic Party.

“Our proposal is simple: categorize small businesses as those with less than 12 million lek in revenue annually.

“This is the way to fight against the informality in the economy.”

The chairman of DP accused the Prime Minister of being connected to crime and he said that the fight for this case will continue.

Basha accused persons with immunity of pressuring the police, mentioning the name of the mayor of Durrës, Vangjush Dako.

In a meeting of the DP’s parliamentary group, the co-chairman of the commission for electoral reform presented a strategic draft by the DP on the law of the electoral reform.

Basha said that everything can be summarized with a wide political action, through two main pillars: “Decriminalization of elections and the rights of emigrants to vote”

