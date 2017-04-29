DP on registration of candidates, Bylykbashi: Deadline finished midnight of April 28

The Democratic Party declared today that the deadline to register candidates for members of parliament for the June 18 elections actually finished at midnight on April the 28th.

The Democratic MP Oerd Bylykbashi declared that any registration made today is illegal, saying:

“The electoral code is clear. The candidates’ list of political parties and independent candidates should be registered not later than 50 days BEFORE the election date. June 18 is the decreed election date. So, the 50th day before June 18 is April 29. Consequently, any registration made today would be illegal. The Central Election Commission has no legal opportunity to allow registration of candidates today”

He added that the only way the Albanian people can vote in free and honest elections is with a comprehensive political agreement that enables them to vote in another moment, and with other conditions.

These statements from the Democratic Party are made as the opposition continues its protest and both the Socialist Party and the Socialist Movement for Integration have not yet submitted their candidate lists at the Central Election Commission.

/oranews.tv/

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter