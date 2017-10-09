DP on electoral reform, Democratic Party will ask for the holding of additional session on Wednesdays

The Democratic Party chairman, Lulzim Basha gathered the Democratic Party’s parliamentary group today.

After the meeting, the DP chairman announced the strategy his party will follow during this Thursday’s plenary session.

The DP chairman declared the majority will present a strong opposition, as according to him, free and fair elections are important for the Albanian people.

It has been learned that the DP chairman has asked the Democrat MPs to ensure the format for questions during the plenary session are based on parliament regulations.

According to Mr. Basha, this practice will ensure the Prime Minister and the Ministers bear their responsibility.

The opposition predicts the holding of another session every Wednesday, which will be a 60-minute session, in addition to the regular weekly plenary sessions on Thursdays.

“Every Wednesday we will ask questions of the government. The plenary session should be 60 minutes, based on regulation.

“The opposition will ask for the 60 minutes session to be held with the Prime Minister and Ministers”- the DP chairman declared.

Sources that attended the meeting say that Mr. Basha has declared that the Democratic Party cannot reach consensus with this government.

“There cannot be consensus with this government, this majority or with Edi Rama, who has mental problems. He should be rejected.

“The opposition is completely against this government” – declared the DP chairman at the meeting of the Democratic Party’s parliamentary group.

