DP on crime situation, Basha: International agenda against crime

After the establishment of the commission on the electoral reform, the chairman of the Democratic Party, Lulzim Basha says that the opposition’s priority is to decriminalize elections and to disrupt the relationship between politics and crime.

Basha considered the removal of Prime Minister Edi Rama as a national emergency.

The DP chairman also demanded that international partners go public with names of politicians that are related to mafia families.

In an interview with journalists, Basha has commended the denunciations by the American ambassador Donald Lu, but also asked that he makes public the names of the politicians that are related to the mafia families.

According to the chairman of the DP, crime in Albania is an emergency situation because of its close relationship with politics.

It is for this reason that Basha announced that the main objective of the electoral reform will be the decriminalization of the elections.

“In order to decriminalize the elections, the first step to be taken is to incorporate an electronic and biometric system that will discourage the manipulation of the votes.

“This is the first, but not the only step. We will demand in accordance with the recommendations of the OSCE-ODHIR, the establishment of proper institutions for the decriminalization of elections” – declared Basha.

The electoral reform is not sufficient to fight crime in politics, thus Basha appealed to the citizens to become more conscious and emphasized the national emergency of the removal of the Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Focusing on the economical situation, Basha declared that, starting from Sunday, he will begin a tour of meetings with the small businesses that are against what he considers as madness, which is the establishment of VAT for small business.

