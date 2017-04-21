DP MP Bregu meets with us ambassador, Bregu: We discussed political situation, internationals are concerned

Chairwoman for the Commission of Integration, the democratic MP Majlinda Bregu held a meeting today with the US ambassador to Albania, Mr. Donald Lu.

In a media statement, MP Bregu declared that it was a work meeting and the delicate political situation was on focus, stating:

“This is not a normal situation and the international partners, US and EU, are concerned. As you know, the chairman for foreign issues in European Parliament will visit Tirana next week, with the good will to help the parties find compromise for the political situation, respecting the requests of each party. I cannot tell you what will happen, but as any other Albanian, I want this situation to end”.

The meeting of the chairwoman of the Integration Commission with the US ambassador was held before the visit of the vice president of the European Popular Parties, David McAllister. He will be the negotiator between the parties for the political crisis.

A few days ago, the US ambassador held a meeting with the former assembly Speaker and Democrat MP, Jozefina Topalli.

