DP in opposition, CDU and KAS offer support for the opposition’s action

The German Christian Democratic Party and the Konrad Adenauer foundation have showed their support for the Democratic Party and to the opposition’s action.

Senior Consultant of the CDU-CSU Parliamentary Group in Bundestag, Joakim Falenski held a meeting with some Democratic Party MPs, expressing support for the DP’s strategy, its action against the government and the path to come into power.

Democratic Party chairman, Lulzim Basha also participated in the meeting. The DP chairman expressed gratitude for the CDU’s support and vowed to commit to further deepening cooperation in every aspect.

Mr. Basha added that electoral reform is one of the Democratic Party’s main priorities, which, according to DP chairman, will ensure a free and fair election process.

The DP insists electoral reform will result in the removal of the vote buying phenomenon and the end of vote manipulations once and for all.

The DP chairman emphasized that the Democratic Party will consolidate its ruling alternative, in close cooperation with its sister European parties, especially with the German party CDU.

