DP chairman’s message, Basha: Tomorrow we start the foundation of the new republic

Democratic Party chairman, Lulzim Basha invited all citizens to participate in tomorrow’s opposition protest, declaring that tomorrow starts the journey for the foundation of what he calls ‘the new republic”.

Speaking from the protesters’ tent, the DP chairman said that the massive protest will decide the fate of the protesters’ tent, whether it will continue to stay open or will be closed in order to follow another strategy for the opposition’s action.

The DP chairman considers May 13 to be the end of the 3 month resistance and the beginning of the journey to establish the new republic, declaring:

“Tomorrow, our resistance will inaugurate the new republic. Tomorrow starts the journey of the union of hope of every honest citizen, of the biggest decision to remove the old republic of corruption and dirty bargains, and to establish the republic of Albanian citizens. Tomorrow will enter into history because it will be the day of the biggest union ever heard in years and decades”

The DP chairman added that he will not give up from the citizens’ requests.

The DP chairman said that citizens from all around Albania will join the protest tomorrow, including retirees, students, former owners, unemployed, businessmen and people who are disappointed by the government which has lied and abandoned them.

