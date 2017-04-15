DP chairman on crisis, Basha: We are in such a situation because of Edi Rama

In a statement issued to the media after speaking at the protesters’ tent, the Democratic Party chairman stated that the majority leaders showed they are unaware of the country’s situation or the reasons behind it.

“They do not care that we are in a crisis because of the criminals Edi Rama purposefully included in his government and continues to keep there with the support of Ilir Meta.

We are in this situation because of deliberate failure of electoral reform, because Edi Rama destroyed consensus reached on July 22 and voted on the justice laws unilaterally, in order to put justice under his control” wrote the DP chairman, reiterating that the only solution to the crisis is the establishment of a provisional government.

He then added: “Any effort to avoid the solution of a provisional government is a waste of the Albanian people’s time”

