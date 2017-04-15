DP chairman on crisis, Basha: We are in such a situation because of Edi Rama
15/04/2017 - 17:56
Email

In a statement issued to the media after speaking at the protesters’ tent, the Democratic Party chairman stated that the majority leaders showed they are unaware of the country’s situation or the reasons behind it.

“They do not care that we are in a crisis because of the criminals Edi Rama purposefully included in his government and continues to keep there with the support of Ilir Meta.

We are in this situation because of deliberate failure of electoral reform, because Edi Rama destroyed consensus reached on July 22 and voted on the justice laws unilaterally, in order to put justice under his control” wrote the DP chairman, reiterating that the only solution to the crisis is the establishment of a provisional government.

He then added: “Any effort to avoid the solution of a provisional government is a waste of the Albanian people’s time”

Email

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tvFacebook dhe në Twitter

Postime të Ngjashme


Blushi calls for dialogue, LIBRA chair: Legitimacy of June 18 elections are at risk

Easter day, Archbishop Janullatos: Live every day with joy

Easter messages, Archbishop Massafra: We can’t be indifferent to wars, divisions & crimes

Dialogue, PM supports President’s initiative for political dialogue

Komento

Artikull i Rekomanduar:
Dialogue, PM supports President’s initiative for political dialogue

Close