DP chairman on cannabis, Lulzim Basha: PM only arrests minor wrongdoers

Immediately after the meeting of the anti-cannabis task force, Democratic Party chairman, Lulzim Basha declared that the only heroism of the Prime Minister is to arrest minor wrongdoers, and those who are not powerful enough to have any connection with the state.

In a Facebook post, the DP chairman accuses the former Minister of Interior, Saimir Tahiri, of turning Albania into a giant cannabis plantation.

The DP chairman further adds that the foreign partners gave an ultimatum to the Prime Minister, to have Tahiri removed from the ministry.

Mr. Basha says that the biggest drug trafficker in Albania is Klement Balili, whom the Prime Minister did not arrest, even though the US government asked for his apprehension.

According to the DP chairman, if Klement Balili was arrested, he would speak about his connections with the government and half of the ministry would fall.

For this reason, the DP chairman says, those who expect the Prime Minister to arrest Klement Balili will be disappointed.

The DP chairman states that the brother of the former Minister of Interior, Fatmir Xhafaj, is the most wanted criminal in Europe, but he adds that if people expect the Prime Minister to arrest him, they will again be disappointed.

