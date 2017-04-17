DP chairman meets with german FM, Basha: We are determined to continue our battle for the people

Democratic Party chairman, Lulzim Basha, held a meeting today with German Foreign Minister, Sigmar Gabriel. After the meeting, the DP chairman declared that the opposition will continue its battle, refusing to abandon the tent.

“I had the opportunity to speak with Mr. Gabriel about the lies of Edi Rama. I explained that the opposition is not against judicial reform. We have voted in favor of the reform on July 21.

The fact is that Edi Rama violated the consensus reached on July 21 to approve the 7 laws of the judicial reform with consensus. The opposition was excluded from the process on purpose by Edi Rama, as his aim is to have control over the justice system.

The opposition is willing to sit and discuss the laws with the majority. The laws should be returned to parliament in order to be made according to the constitution. This is the only way out and everything else is propaganda.”

The DP chairman added that the opposition will not withdraw from its request for the establishment of a provisional government.

The DP leader stated that the Democratic Party and the opposition are open to dialogue, but a real dialogue, not useless monologues that only worsen the country’s crisis.

“We are determined to continue this battle, on behalf of both all Albanian people whether they are Socialists or Democrats”-said Mr. Basha, refusing to comment on statements made today by the German Foreign Minister.

