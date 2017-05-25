DP candidates’ list, DP chairman is reviewing the proposed candidates

The Democratic Party is reviewing the names proposed for the candidates’ lists for the June 25 elections, and is about to reach an agreement with its allies, who are expected to run under the Democratic Party’s logo, in order to maximize the opportunity to gather a high number of votes.

It has been learned, that today the DP chairman reached an agreement with three ally parties, whose chairmen are listed in the wining lists of the Democratic Party.

The DP chairman will put the chairman of the Republican party, Fatmir Mediu at the top of candidates’ list, the chairman of Demo-Christian party will run in the city of Shkodra, the chairman of the party for The Union of Human Rights Vangjel Dule will run in Vlore and the chairman of the Movement for National Development, Dashamir Shehi will run in Tirane.

The chairman of Agrarian Party, Agron Duka has received the guarantee that he will be in the wining lists of Democratic Party, but he asked that two other members of his party also be in the Democratic Party’s list, to which they have not yet reached an agreement.

Meanwhile, the DP chairman has not included in the DP lists the chairman of the red and black alliance and the chairman of the Demo-Christian Union, and some other chairmen of opposition parties.

Today the Democratic Party filed a request to the Central Election Commission, asking to be registered as electoral subject for the June 25 elections and for local elections in Kavaje.

