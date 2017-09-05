Domestic violence, State Police Director: More commitment is needed

State police director held a meeting with local and central police directors, to whom he asked for maximum commitment against domestic violence.

A day after the murder of a judge by her former husband, the state police director presented this as a top priority.

“Domestic violence is a criminal offense that is now being seriously treated by state police, but I am asking you to raise your attention in this regard, highlighting any conflict, keeping those with criminal tendency under monitoring.

“Despite the extraordinary work that we have to do, this is another priority upon which we have to contribute more.

“We should not only focus on highlighting the cases and punishing the perpetrators, but also on sensitizing the society” – declared the state police director.

Mr. Cako also raised the issue of seizing assets which have been obtained through criminal activities.

According to the state police director, the main duty of police is to investigate the activity of criminal groups and to seize their assets.

“The establishment of a task force to lead the operation for seizing assets created by criminal activity is necessary.

“We should use all our capacities and legal resources, by exchanging information with custom points, the national center for registration of properties and the agency of legalization.

“We should also gather information in intelligent ways, in cooperation with state informative service” – the state police director told local and central police directors.

