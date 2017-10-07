Difficulties for businesses, Bank of Albania analyses the situation of enterprises

Albanian entrepreneurs have raised their concern about the lack of competition and availability of funds.

A survey by the Bank of Albania on the situation of enterprises in the first six months of this year, has found that there has been a deterioration of competition, market and financing.

The findings have been published in the Bank of Albania’s Financial Stability Report for the first six months of 2017.

The survey shows that during the first half of 2017, competition has deteriorated compared to a year ago and continues to be considered by all enterprise groups as the main problem affecting their activity.

Finding the market for the sale of products is also considered as another important limiting factor for the three groups of enterprises, but particularly for small and medium-sized companies.

Also, issues related to accessing finances are estimated to be a problem for small enterprises, while financing costs are estimated to decline for medium and large business.

Sales performance is estimated to be downward for small ventures, while it is positive for medium and large companies.

Small enterprises raise concerns as well as regarding debt burden. About 24.3% of enterprises state that the value of the loan is equal to or greater than the value of their capital.

More than half of the total enterprises that responded to the survey stated that they see no opportunity for obtaining loans over the next six months.

