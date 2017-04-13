Dialogue, PM supports President’s initiative for political dialogue
13/04/2017 - 18:12
Email

Prime Minister Edi Rama expressed his support of the President’s initiative to sit with all the political parties to dialogue.

Speaking to journalists after the plenary session, the Prime Minister said that the Democratic Party should not be afraid and should accept this initiative, that there is no time to waste and that dialogue should start as soon as possible.

He stated, “I insist on dialogue. The president has undertaken an initiative for dialogue and we have supported it without hesitation. We are willing to sit at the table without conditions.”

The parliamentary Conference of Chairmen convened on Thursday to officiate the beginning procedures for electing the new President of the Republic of Albania.

The Assembly Speaker, Mr. Ilir Meta announced at the beginning of the plenary session, that the conference chairmen unanimously decided to set the first session of voting for the Presidential candidates on April 19, at 6 pm.

Regarding the new president, the Prime Minister said that the Socialist Party and the Socialist Movement for Integration is planning to propose a candidate who will be acceptable by all.

According to the Prime Minister, the country is not going through a political crisis, but only a crisis of the Democratic Party.

Email

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tvFacebook dhe në Twitter

Postime të Ngjashme


‘Rama will not resign’, Former PM Berisha: Rama is a hostage of criminal gangs

Against internationals, FM: Basha has made the only shameful statements

Complaint letter to EC, Opposition: Eduard Auer makes unprecedented requests

June 18 elections, OSCE will deploy 300 short term and 30 long term observers

Komento

Artikull i Rekomanduar:
Political dialogue, PM Rama: Ready to dialogue, but without conditions

Close