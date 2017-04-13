Dialogue, PM supports President’s initiative for political dialogue

Prime Minister Edi Rama expressed his support of the President’s initiative to sit with all the political parties to dialogue.

Speaking to journalists after the plenary session, the Prime Minister said that the Democratic Party should not be afraid and should accept this initiative, that there is no time to waste and that dialogue should start as soon as possible.

He stated, “I insist on dialogue. The president has undertaken an initiative for dialogue and we have supported it without hesitation. We are willing to sit at the table without conditions.”

The parliamentary Conference of Chairmen convened on Thursday to officiate the beginning procedures for electing the new President of the Republic of Albania.

The Assembly Speaker, Mr. Ilir Meta announced at the beginning of the plenary session, that the conference chairmen unanimously decided to set the first session of voting for the Presidential candidates on April 19, at 6 pm.

Regarding the new president, the Prime Minister said that the Socialist Party and the Socialist Movement for Integration is planning to propose a candidate who will be acceptable by all.

According to the Prime Minister, the country is not going through a political crisis, but only a crisis of the Democratic Party.

