Democratic party’s list, Rebels MPs who criticized the DP chairman excluded

The list of candidates submitted overnight by the Democratic Party for the June 25 elections has taken the county by surprise, due to the notable exclusion of 25 MPs, most of whom rebelled against recent actions taken by the DP and criticized the stances of the party’s leader.

Even long-standing MPs, such as the former assembly speaker and Shkodra’s DP MP Jozefina Topalli, were not safe from the cuts. Topalli has been a Democratic Party candidate for Shkodra since 1996.

The DP chairman also side-lined the former DP chairman Eduard Selami, the former Ministers Ridvan Bode, Majlinda Bregu, Arben Imami and current MP Astrit Patozi.

MPs Majlinda Bregu, Eduard Selami, and Jozefina Topalli have recently expressed their stance against the DP chairman’s decision to protest.

The DP chairman has also failed to include the Democratic Party’s organizational secretary and former vice mayor, Enno Bozdo.

As a result, Basha’s list is clear of candidates who have expressed criticism of him, offers fewer female candidates and lists some new members, who are collaborators of the Democratic Party.

Many current leaders of the Democratic Party do not appear as candidates on the list for the June 25 parliamentary elections.

