Decriminalization, Prosecution re-sent materials to CEC for three officials

The Prosecution General responded right away to the Central Election Commission, after being asked for additional information regarding the three officials who risk the removal of their mandate.

Yesterday, the Central Election Commission asked the Prosecution for the number and date of relevant court rulings for Kavaja’s Mayor, Elvis Roshi, and the two MPs Dashamir Tahiri and Shkëlqim Selami.

Sources within the Prosecution, told an Ora News journalist, that the Central Election Commission already has the documents it is asking for, and that the Prosecution agreed to re-send the documents.

Meanwhile, Ora News has officially learned that 20 out of the 570 State officials, being verified by the Decriminalization division at the Prosecution General, currently occupy important positions such as MPs and Mayors.

The same sources within the Prosecution have said that the public administration department has the most officials who have filled the self declaration form, are being verified, and have been sent to the Prosecution, since public administration department has the highest number of officials to be verified within the decriminalization law.

Other State officials who are being verified by the Prosecution and the Central Election Commission are the President’s office, Parliament and the Council of Ministers.

It is learned that the Prosecution has made a decision for 170 officials already, and others are still being verified. Sources say that the Prosecution has decided on criminal proceedings for 40 cases for falsifying forms, while 50 State officials will be stopped from exerting their public duties; leaving the remainder as not having any problems with the law.

