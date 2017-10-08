Decriminalization, DP asks for the verification of two members of parliament

The Democratic Party has asked for verification of the decriminalization forms for two MPs, specifically the MP Aqif Rakipi from the Party for Justice, Integrity and Unity and of the Socialist Party’s MP Gjetan Gjetani.

According to a request sent to the prosecution, the Democratic Party claims that both MPs have criminal records.

The Democratic Party says that there is informal data that suggests the MPs have criminal records in Italy and that they cannot be Members of Parliament under these conditions.

“We request a complete verification of the data the MPs have filed via the decriminalization form.

“Our request is being made as your institution has not asked for a complete verification of data” – reads the request.

The Party for Justice, Integrity and Unity reacted to this request, saying that MP Aqif Rakipi has been verified by the respective institutions for decriminalization and has also been officially verified by Interpol.

The PJIU adds that the prosecution has no data implicating the MP. The Party for Justice Integrity and Unity called on the Democratic Party chairman not to transfer the DP’s internal problems on to others and to stop with this propaganda.

Meanwhile, the socialist MP Gjetani responded to the claims by the Democratic Party by saying that, in fact, he has never even been to Italy.

/oranews.tv/

