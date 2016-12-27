Decriminalization, CEC will gather today for mandates of 2 MPs & Kavaja’s Mayor

The Central Election Commission will gather today to review the Prosecution’s request to interrupt the mandates of MPs Selami and Tahiri, as well as for Kavaja’s Mayor, Elvis Roshi.

The Prosecution General has decided that the mandates of the three officials do violate the Decriminalization Law, as they failed to declare criminal offenses and convictions given by foreign courts in EU states.

The Central Election Commission expects the decision making to be difficult and to be undertaken amid debates.

Several days ago, the Chairman of the Central Election Commission told an Ora news journalist that this is the first case of the Decriminalization Law’s implementation, and that this decision making process will determine the precedent which will be followed in future cases. The CEC Chairman gave assurances that careful analysis will be made of any legal details.

Removing the mandates of the MPs and Mayor requires 4 votes out of the 7 CEC members.

