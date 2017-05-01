Decriminalization, CEC starts the verification of the candidates’ lists

The Central Election Commission has started the verification of decriminalization forms for the candidates that 17 political parties have proposed to be part of elections.

According to the electoral code, the central election commission should approve the list of candidates no later than May 5, 2017.

Meanwhile, the list of candidates which will be found with documentation problems, will be returned to complete the missing documents, before May 4.

The C-E-C has set up a special structure to verify all the decriminalization forms.

The complete process of verification and accepting or refusing the candidates’ lists will end on May 5.

After verifying the candidates’ lists, the Central Election Commission will publicize them in its official webpage together with the decriminalization forms and the candidates’ curriculum vitas.

If the Central Election Commission will see that certain candidates need a deeper verification, it will send their files to the Attorney general, which, so far, the C-E-C has not filed any request to the Prosecution.

