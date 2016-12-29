Decriminalization, CEC removed the mandates of Kavaja’s Mayor and two MPs

In a meeting closed to the media, the Central Election Commission ruled the verdict today to remove the mandates of the Socialist Movement for Integration MP Shkelqim Selami, the Democratic Party’s MP, Dashamir Tahiri, and that of the Mayor of Kavaja, Elvis Roshi.

The decision was communicated by the CEC Chairman, who declared that the decisions against the Mayor and MP Selami were made unanimously, while the result against MP Tahiri was decided with votes from the Majority, as the right wing voted against.

The Central Election Commission’s decision was made at the request of the Prosecution General to interrupt the officials’ mandates for failing to declare criminal convictions received before taking office.

The Central Election Commission maintains the decision was not an easy one to make, knowing this decision will serve as a precedent for future cases.

The decision for Kavaja’s Mayor will be sent to Prime Minister, and according to the law, the Mayor can appeal the decision with the Constitutional Court, while the two MPs can appeal the decision with the Administrative Court.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter