Debates on electoral reform, PM and DP chairman exchange accusations in Parliament

Prime Minister Edi Rama and the Chairman of the Democratic Party, Lulzim Basha clashed in today’s parliamentary session regarding the elections of June 25 and the need for a new electoral system.

According to the Prime Minister, as long as the Democratic Party does not accept it was their own mistakes that led to the loss of the elections of June 25, they will continue to lose in the electoral processes in the future.

Meanwhile, Head of the Opposition, Basha, insisted a national operation against crime is the only way to save Albania and its democracy.

According to the chairman of the DP party, massive and widespread buying and selling of votes inflicted the elections of June 25.

“You fail to accept responsibility, not because you don’t want to, but because you are incapable to do so.

“This is where we are different from you. The DP does not know the word responsibility” – said Prime Minister Rama, adding that the opposition lacks leadership.

In response to the Prime Minister, the DP chairman, Lulzim Basha again accused the Prime Minister of including criminals in the Parliament.

The DP chairman also mentioned the statement issued several weeks ago by the US ambassador Donald Lu who stated that here are 20 criminal families and four criminal clans!

Mr.Basha reiterated his accusations of vote buying amongst the majority in the June 25 parliamentary elections.

The DP chairman asked for the help of internationals to pressure the government to fight against crime and warned of revelations in the near future.

The DP chairman has stated that the Prime Minister cannot fight against crime as, according to him, the Prime minister is connected to crime himself.

