Criminality in Albania, DP chairman accuses the government of being connected to crime

Majority and opposition members continued with debates in today’s plenary session about criminality in Albania.

DP chairman Lulzim Basha said that the prime minister supports the criminals and accused the Minister of Interior of being the coordinator of crime and criminals.

“In the Albania of Edi Rama, the Minister of Interior co-ordinates the traffickers and the General Director of Police illegally spies on both political opponents and foreign diplomats.

“In the Albania of Edi Rama, those wanted by Interpol are defended by state police.

“In the Albania of Edi Rama, money goes towards exhibitions, not on police vehicles.

“In the Albania of Edi Rama, money goes toward propaganda, not for crime laboratories.

“I am asking Edi Rama to start the fight against crime and to undertake some measures such as the removal of Gramoz Ruci as assembly speaker and Fatmir Xhafaj as Minister of Interior.

“Rama must make public the list of people wanted by Interpol who work in public administration and clean the police from corruption and drug trafficking” – declared the DP chairman.

The Prime Minister replied to the DP chairman, emphasizing that the Democratic Party does not serve national interests.

“It is ridiculous that the opposition waves the flag of crime. Criminals do not have a homeland.

“I am convinced that you can do more for this country and that together we can do everything. I am not saying that we triumphed over crime. This is an ongoing battle.

“If you want to be trusted, get out of the umbrella you are keeping open over your head. Albanian people are not fools” – said the Prime Minister.

The DP chairman also commented on the event in Elbasan, where the vehicle of the Vice Director of Police was hit, accusing the son in law of Elbasan’s mayor.

According to the DP chairman, police did not intervene as the gangs have the government’s support.

The Minister of Interior also responded to the opposition’s accusations, saying that the Democratic Party is trying to destroy the image of the country.

According to the minister, the Democratic Party is doing this to the European chancelleries as well.

Regarding the event in Elbasan, the minister said he has ordered a thorough investigation.

