Court session for Shullazi, Former Minister of Interior & Police director are called to testify

The Court of Serious Crimes has called the Former Minister of Interior, State Police Director and the current and former directors of Tirana’s University to report as witnesses in the case against Emiljano Shullazi and four members of his gang.

The court made the decision today following the prosecution’s request. Also, some professors of the university will be called to testify at the court.

In total, 7 people will speak about the threats the director of the university received when he was running for the position; a case for which Emiljano Shullazi is accused.

4 witnesses were heard in today’s session, among them a businessman from Lushnja, who was saved from a TNT explosion in 2016.

The businessman declared that he does not know Emiljano Shullazi. But, the court members said that the testimony of the businessman is different from what he said in the prosecution’s office.

The businessman has earlier admitted that he was threatened by Shullazi and after the refusal to meet with him, an explosion happened at his business.

The other witnesses have also declared that they do not know Shullazi.

All the testimonies were rejected by the prosecution on the grounds that they do not match the testimonies given before.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter