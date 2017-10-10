Court session against shullazi, Former Minister of Interior gave his testimony

Former Prime Minister Sali Berisha will be one of the witnesses who will testify in the court session of Emiljano Shullazi and the four other gang members who stand accused of several crimes such as the threat made against the former director and the current director of the Tirana University.

The request for Berisha’s testimony was made by Emiljano Shullazi and was approved by the judges.

The former Minister of Interior also gave his testimony at the court.

Mr. Tahiri declared that he learned about the threat through a public denouncement made by the former Prime Minister Sali Berisha.

“I appreciated the denouncement and I called all those who had information about this issue.

“I also engaged the police to investigate this case, but the prosecution didn’t pursue this procedure” – said Tahiri.

He added that the prosecution didn’t call Mr. Berisha to testify and stated the sources from where he learned the information.

The former Minister of Interior also declared that neither the former director, nor the current one could identify the people made the threats to them.

The General State Police Director also gave his testimony in today’s court session.

Unlike the former Minister of Interior Tahiri, the General State Police Director said that the Minister of Education informed him about the threat. .

“I have met with the Minister of Education and with the former director” – said the State Police Director.

He added that the former director had identified Emiljano Shullazi as one of the persons who threatened him.

The State Police Director had informed the former Minister of Interior and had guided the Tirana Police Director and the Director of Serious Crimes to deal with the case.

When asked about the way the former director was threatened, the State Police Director said that, according to the former director, some people had stopped him in a vehicle.

The people told him not to support the current director’s candidature, otherwise he would have problems.

Some professors also gave their testimonies and one of them declared that the former director called him on the day the threat was made and told him about it, but without mentioning the person’s name.

The former director also appeared at the court session to give his testimony but he left due to family reasons.

The former director will be giving his testimony in the next court session together with the Minister of Education and Tirana’s Police Director.

The next court session will be held on Tuesday.

/oranews.tv/

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter