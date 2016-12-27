Constitutional Court’s mandates,Members make rulings even after their mandate has finished

The highest institution to defend state laws is the Constitutional Court, and a mandate for the Constitutional Court is 9 years. As the Judicial Reform gets underway and the Vetting Law has begun, the Constitutional Court is currently operating with judges whose mandates have ended. Both current members and Constitutional Court candidates are subject to the vetting process.

For several months the Court has operated with 8 members, out of the 9 that are needed, as one judge’s mandate finished in March. Though judges are allowed to continue with their duty until another member is appointed, he resigned in September leaving only 8 judges in the Court for the last 3 months.

The 9 year mandate of Vladimir Kristo finished in April of 2016, and he is currently using the constitutional provision which allows him to continue until a new appointment is mandated.

The mandate of another judge finishes in March of 2017, and though the Constitutional Court Chairman’s mandate as a Court member does not end until May of 2019, his mandate as Chairman has finished.

The Court made the final decision for the Vetting Law and still needs to review two important laws of the Judicial Reform, the law on prosecutors’ status, which was appealed by the Union of Judges, and the institutional functioning law, which was appealed by the Democratic Party.

