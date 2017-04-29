Congratulatory messages, Meta received many congratulations for election as President

The newly elected President, Ilir Meta has received many congratulatory messages for his new duty, including an official statement from the US Embassy, reading:

“We look forward to working with Albania’s leaders to address the country’s challenges and create opportunities for the Albanian people”.

Following the election of the next President of Albania, current President of the Republic, Bujar Nishani, congratulated Ilir Meta on his new appointment and extended his best wishes for a successful term as President of the country.

President of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament, Gianni Pittella and Rapporteur for Albania Knut Fleckenstein have also conveyed their messages of congratulations.

In his message Pittella commended Meta, wishing success and support in the new assignment. Meanwhile, Mr. Fleckenstein expressed confidence in Meta’s ability to perform the role as President of the Republic of Albania.

The Prime Minister of Greece, Alexis Tsipras extended his congratulations to President-elect Ilir Meta on the high post as President of the Republic over the phone.

PM Tsipras expressed belief that the President-elect Meta will contribute to strengthening bilateral relations which are of great importance to the region.

During the telephone conversation, they discussed the current situation in the region and underlined that strengthening stability and increasing regional cooperation is extremely significant.

Mr. Meta reassured the Greek Prime Minister that he will continue to contribute to the strengthening and enlargement of bilateral relations in the best interests of both countries and of the region.

