Complaint letter to EC, Opposition: Eduard Auer makes unprecedented requests

The DP chairman held a meeting with his allies, and the opposition parties have decided to send a letter of complaint to the European Commission, in disapproval of Eduard Auer, the European Parliament Head of the Division for Enlargement.

Democratic Party allies claim that the European diplomat asked them to participate in the elections, emphasizing that they can receive more mandates if the Democratic Party is not participating in the elections.

The opposition plans to ask the European Commission to take measures against Eduard Auer, as according to them, this is unprecedented.

Lulzim Basha also held a meeting today with chairmen and secretaries of DP branches, asking them to mobilize for the election protest being planned for May 7, in Kavaje.

