Commemorating Azem Hajdari, Democratic Party members pay homage at Hajdari’s memorial

The Democratic Party today commemorated the 19th anniversary of the murder of Azem Hajdari, the former leader of the December movement.

Democratic Party members paid homage to the memorial of Hajdari, laying wreaths and making political promises.

The DP chairman vowed not to allow the establishment of a new dictatorship of crime and drugs in Albania.

“We are here with the determination not to betray the memory and the values of Azem Hajdari, who fell in the internal altar of democracy.

“We are here to pledge that we will never accept a new dictatorship of crime, drugs and autocracy.

“Fighting against them, we will honor the memory of Azem Hajdari” – said DP chairman Lulzim Basha.

The Historic leader of the Democratic Party had a more direct message for the Democrats.

“Let us rise each time we fall. Let’s continue the battle, more determined than ever for our ideals, for which he gave his life.

“Let us be inspired by the courage and braveness of our legendary hero, in order to establish the ideals for which he fell” – said Sali Berisha, implying unity among democrats following the loss in the June 25 elections.

But, the most meaningful message during the homage was given by the daughter of Azem Hajdari, who was only 10 year old when her father was killed.

Today, she sits in the chair her father left empty in the Albanian parliament.

“I will work every day to take see his ideals in place” – pledged Rudina Hajdari as her voice shook with emotion.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Edi Rama dedicated a message to the leader of the December movement, wishing his daughter, Rudina, to become the righteous voice of her generation.

