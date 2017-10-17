Code of conduct, DP MP Halimi: MPS related to crime should resign

The Democratic Party has declared that it will set up a group which will work on the composition of a document for behavior of Members of Parliament and other officials related to crime.

This was confirmed by the MP Eduard Halimi at the end of a meeting of the Council of Regulation, where the code of conduct for the MPs was discussed.

Meanwhile, the deputy of the Socialist Party, Vasilka Hysi has invited all the MPs to express their opinions on the improvement of the Code of Conduct for the draft.

Today’s meeting was held behind closed doors and consisted of harsh debates between the majority and the opposition.

The Democratic MP, Eduard Halimi made strong accusations by saying that the Parliament is comprised of Ministers with criminal records.

“There are ministers closely related to crime themselves, or people in the crime world.

“There are MPs who have benefitted from public funds, either personally or their families, including a serious situation regarding the arbitrary and arrogant conduct by the chairman of the Parliament” – said MP Halimi during the meeting.

MP Halimi said that very soon there will be a document providing ways to clean up the Parliament from deputies with criminal records.

Halimi announced the set up of a working group to address these concerns and to compose a legal framework on this matter.

The working group will consist of deputies from the parliamentary groups.

“It has been agreed that a working group consisting of deputies from the parliamentary groups will address the concerns and the need for a legal framework.

“We will clear the parliament of the persons with criminal records’ – announced the deputy of the Democratic Party.

These statements were also confirmed later by the socialist deputy, Vasilika Hysi.

The code of conduct, which expected to be discussed by Parliament, provides rules on the manners of behavior for MPs, while preventing them from accepting and benefitting from gifts.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter