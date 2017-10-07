Clearing of road axis, 40 billboards were removed from the Tirane-Shkozet road

The Tiranë-Shkozet road axis has been cleared of billboards and objects that have been placed in violation of the law and thus become a risk of accident.

In the first five days the Albanian Road Authority, the National Inspectorate for the Protection of the Territory and the State Police intervened in the road axis of Shkozet.

Three constructions were demolished, 40 billboards were removed and also some fences that affected street spaces.

Some make-shift shops that were located at the overpass, as well as some old and abandoned vehicles were also removed.

On the eastern side of the Shkozet Bypass, more than 30 information billboards have been removed and the tires put by some roadside businesses as a form of advertising have been cleared.

In the direction of the overpass of Shkozet, the authorities disciplined the spaces used by three businesses that sell tires and work on clearing the road axis from the other billboards continues.

The authorities continue with their operation also in other road axes such Tirana-Hani i Hotit; Tiranë-Vlorë; Tirana-Kapshtica, Levan-Kakavijë and Vlore-Sarandë-Jorgucat.

The project to clear all national road axes has been planned out and will continue over the coming weeks.

This action will continue until all national road axes are clear of billboards, structures, and advertising materials that have been placed in violation of the Road Code.

