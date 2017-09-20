Cleaning of territory, Minister of Tourism and Environment announced the operation

A national operation aimed at cleaning Albania from Urban Waste will be the government’s top priority over their first 300 days in power.

The initiative was announced by the Minister of Environment and Tourism, Blendi Klosi during a meeting with the country’s mayors held in Durres.

The Minister argued that the initiative is necessary because the environment is polluted and not hospitable for tourists.

The Minister considered the environment to be the best guarantee for developments in tourism, announcing that the operation will be widespread and that there will be fines and punitive measures for all subjects that continue to pollute the environment.

The operation will be divided into several phases and it will be similar to the mega operation against energy theft that the government conducted last year.

The operation will be launched throughout the country, with local units, government institutions and the Ministry of Interior all expected to aid the operation with the Ministry of Environment.

“There will be fines for any business that earns money by damaging the environment, considering it as a property without an owner.

“That which happened with the operation against energy theft last year will now happen with the operation against pollution.

“The first phase, apart from stopping pollution, will be taken cleaning actions in the main road axes, in urban centers and historic centers.

“Several agencies, such as the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Defense, the Public Administration, as well as schools and universities, will all engage in the operation.

“Of course, it is the citizens who will be our biggest allies” – declared the Minister of Environment and Tourism at the meeting in Durres.

