City hall’s projects, Mayor Veliaj announced the transformation of the pyramid

Tirana’s mayor today participated in an activity in the meeting room of the City Council, where 400 young people joined the initiative to recognize the work of the Municipality of Tirana in one day.

The “One Day in the Municipality of Tirana” initiative was organized for the second consecutive year, where young people are invited to spend a day in the Municipality of Tirana and see what a mayor does on a regular business day.

Tirana’s mayor Erion Veliaj declared that the idea of the youth to transform the pyramid into a multifunctional center, mainly at the youth service, has been approved by the city hall.

“We have come up with the idea to reconstruct the pyramid. So let’s do it with theater, movies, libraries and digital courses, that someone can follow without being a professional on the topic.

“This is the initiative we received this year and we will provide the needed budget to transform the pyramid” – declared the mayor, who mentioned some of the ideas given by volunteers.

“One of the ideas which a student gave last year, were the orientation points.

“Students who come to Tirane to study need help with orientation. By next week, we will be in every faculty, in order to help students who come to study in Tirane.

“Adapting to life in Tirane can cause anxiety and can take several weeks. Can we make this process shorter and easier? Can we make integration easier?

“Absolutely and for this reason we will have an orientation week for all students who come to study in Tirane” – added Mr. Veliaj.

He also announced realization of another idea that was given last year, to put volunteers near the schools in the morning to help with traffic.

“As you have noticed in many of the school intersections, there are volunteers.

“This was an idea given by young people last year and they are implementing it to provide more security, especially in the early hours of the morning when traffic is particularly heavy” – said the mayor.

