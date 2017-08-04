City hall’s investments, Tirana’s Mayor inspected work for rehabilitation of Selita

The City Hall continues to make investments across Tiranë.

The latest addition to the list of projects is a residential block in the Selitë area, which is finally undergoing a complete rehabilitation after 30 years.

The mayor inspected the work, which has already started, and called on citizens to be cooperative, liberating occupied spaces which hamper the realization of projects that benefit the wider community.

“This is an area with a lot of informal constructions. 90% of the citizens are cooperative and the 10% that do not cooperate should understand that we must be civilized.

“The City Hall is working hard to serve the citizens despite the high temperatures. If the citizens do not co-operate with the City Hall, it makes it difficult to build the Tirana of our dreams.”

The Mayor went on to add that such interventions require sacrifices by everyone, so that work can be completed in a timely and qualitative manner.

“We will all sacrifice something. We will make the sacrifice by working extra hours, under high temperatures.

“Others must make the sacrifice of liberating public spaces, so that we can complete the work properly without having to do it again after a year” – said the mayor.

Mr. Veliaj also commented on the drinking water situation and sought understanding from citizens, saying:

“As we are waiting for the rain to fill the water reservoirs and resources, it is paramount to keep saving the drinking water.

“To waste water means to leave someone else without any. We have 90% of Tirana’s territory under control and the water tanks continue to deliver water to problematic areas.

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter