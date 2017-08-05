City hall’s investments, Mayor inspects work for reconstruction of ‘Zogu i Zi’

Tirana’s city hall will rehabilitate the roundabout at the ‘Zogu i Zi’ area, a project that is expected to be completed by the beginning of September.

Tirana’s Mayor, Erion Veliaj inspected the work today and explained the new project.

“This just cannot be the entrance to Tirana. The new project includes a mini park with a central space where different artistic installations can be put and will be changed according to the season.

“The other part will have fountains and different plants, giving the entrance to Tirana a similar vibe to that of Skanderbeg Square” – declared the Mayor.

After concluding the work at the roundabout of ‘Zogu i Zi’, the City Hall will construct an underpass at ‘Shqiponja’ Square.

This is predicted to solve the problem of heavy traffic in this area.

“We will initially start with the construction of an underpass at ‘Shqiponja’ square, where we have the biggest problem with traffic.

“Then it will be connected with the big Ring Road, in this way providing a long term solution to the poor traffic conditions” – declared the mayor.

Mr. Veliaj expressed his sincere enthusiasm about the construction of the square at the ‘Zogu i Zi’ area, which will have a mini park, green area, and fountains.

/oranews.tv/

