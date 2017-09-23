City hall’s investments, Mayor inspects reconstructed playground near the Pyramid

Tirana’s City Hall has reconstructed another recreational area for children and the elderly.

The park, constructed in cooperation with Raiffaisen Bank, will serve not only as a playground for children of different ages to enjoy, but also as a space where the elderly can have a good time.

The Mayor of Tirana, Erion Veliaj, accompanied by the general director of the bank, inspected the completed works, emphasizing that this is the 24th playground, and one of the most beautiful ones, realized by the Municipality of Tirana in the past 2 years.

“We have inaugurated some of the playgrounds we have constructed in Tirana, but this is definitely one of the most beautiful ones.

“It is located in the most important part of the city, behind the Pyramid, an iconic building of Tirana.

“Sometimes, we forget that in addition to the bank, the Pyramid, the government, there are also residents and people of different age groups, but especially children or retired elderly, who do not have their space in this community.

“Finally, even this part of the community now has a fantastic area, “-said Veliaj.

The Mayor went on to add that, thanks to the vision and work of the Municipality of Tirana, as well as various donors, a totally degraded space has turned into a friendly environment for children and their grandparents.

Mr Veliaj said that this is a testament that good things can be done when there is good will.

“We have turned an area totally occupied by waste, into an urban jewel of Tirana”-said the Mayor.

Meanwhile, the General Director of Raiffaisen Bank said that inclusion in such projects is part of the bank’s social responsibilities.

