City hall’s investments, Mayor inspects completed work at kindergarten 17

Tirana’s City Hall continues with its investments in the capital’s kindergartens.

Today, the mayor visited the reconstructed kindergarten 17, belonging to administrative unit number 7.

The City Hall has completed the reconstruction of the kindergarten, which will welcome around 120 children.

The mayor, accompanied by the socialist MP Vasilika Hysi and the General Director of Prisons, inspected the completion of the work at the kindergarten.

“This is a kindergarten which has gone through a lot in order to be as it is today. Many people see the beautiful result, but they do not know the problems we have encountered to reach to this point.

“However, the good outcome is what truly matters”-declared the Mayor.

Applying a pilot project, for the first time the City Hall involved youth who are currently imprisoned in the reconstruction of the kindergarten.

The young people were given the opportunity to create furniture for the kindergarten, in a project aimed at rehabilitating young offenders.

“The way this pilot project has been applied is fantastic” – announced the mayor.

The mayor announced that this pilot project will be applied to the rehabilitation programs of other kindergartens as well.

The City Hall has taken measures to ensure that kindergartens are also open during August to receive children.

The registration process for kindergartens will start by September 1.

