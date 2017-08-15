City Hall’s investments, Mayor inspected work for reconstruction of ‘Siri Kodra’ school

Tirana’s Mayor, Erion Veliaj today inspected work for the reconstruction of the ‘Siri Kodra’ school, where he reconfirmed that the City Hall will complete the reconstruction of educational institutions before the beginning of the new school year.

During the inspection, the mayor also declared that the heating system will be realized, a project, which according to the mayor, will be applied in every institution.

“I am satisfied that, at least in one unit, we are concluding the reconstruction of all educational institutions.

“We are completing the reconstruction of the ‘Siri Kodra’ school, so that it will be ready by the beginning of the new school year.

“All educational institutions in every unit are being reconstructed.

“We will work during August, without interruption, to make sure that all the capital’s school have their work completed before classes begin again” – declared the mayor.

Mr. Veliaj added that all the institutions will be equipped with a heating system.

“We are working on the heating systems, so that we do not face problems during the cold winter days, like last year.

“The main investment made in every school was heating.

/oranews.tv/

Të parët për lajmin e fundit. Ndiqni Oranews.tv në Facebook dhe në Twitter