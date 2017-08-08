City hall’s investment in schools, Mayor vows to construct 20 schools by end of mandate

The City Hall continues with its investments in Tirana’s schools.

The ‘Hoxha Tahsin’ school will be ready by September to welcome 1,000 students from the capital.

Also, three other schools are being reconstructed in order to be completed by September.

The reconstructed schools were part of the city hall’s program to re-build the most problematic schools, aiming to improve conditions and to avoid an education system revolving around two separate teaching shifts.

Tirana’s mayor inspected the work at the ‘Hoxha Tahsin’ school and promised that it will offer more contemporary conditions for students.

“The construction of the school started less than a year ago. We are finishing it in record time.

“We will have it completed within three weeks, and it will be the first to open of 20 new schools that the city hall is constructing in Tiranë” – declared the mayor.

Mr. Veliaj went on to give his assurance that all 20 schools will be constructed prior to the end of his mandate.

“I believe that this is the only way Tirana can progress. Rome wasn’t built in a day; and neither can Tirana be built in a day.

“Our motto is ‘a concrete achievement every day’.

“As long as we continue with this pace, we will have the 20 schools finished by the end of my mandate, and for the first time, we will end teaching in two shifts” – added the mayor.

The mayor called on parents to register their children in the newly constructed schools, and Tirana’s City Hall is trying to attract as many students as possible in the newly reconstructed schools.

Recruitment has seen the City Hall employing the best teachers as further encouragement to parents to provoke registration.

