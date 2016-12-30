City hall’s budget, 2017 budget was approved at the city council meeting

Tirana’s City Council adopted the 15.3 billion lek budget for 2017, in a 12-hour long meeting yesterday; even though earlier in the meeting, the Counselors had asked for the budget to be removed from the meeting’s agenda, as they claim legal deadlines for its presentation were not respected.

The budget was rejected by the Opposition members who maintained the deadlines had not been respected; however, it was adopted with Council members from the Majority and the Socialist Movement for Integration.

The urban plan was also approved during the City Council meeting, after the Mayor listed works completed by City Hall in the last year and highlighted that though the 2017 budget is ambitious, many projects will be completed within the coming year.

During the presentation of the urban plan, the Mayor said that a polycentric Tirana is forecast, and according to him the plan will solve all the problems.

The urban development plan was adopted by Majority votes, from the Socialist Party and Socialist Movement for Integration representatives, whereas the DP Councilors rejected the plan, claiming several issues such as the water supplies and public transportation have not been properly addressed in the project.

The Opposition Councilors also claimed that project, which provides for the construction of 17 new public schools, the creation of a new orbital forest, new railway lines to connect the city with the airport, an extension of the main boulevard to meet the new “World Park”, and a public transport route along the boulevard, is not transparent and violates the law.

